Cranberries say Grammy-nominated album is tribute to late singer

The mother of late Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan has said she would have been thrilled to hear the band’s final album has been nominated for their first Grammy.

The group’s In The End is up for best rock album at the 2020 awards.

It was released earlier this year, and features vocals recorded by lead singer O’Riordan before her death in January 2018.

The Cranberries (Haydn West/PA)

Her mum Eileen O’Riordan said: “Dolores would be so happy with this, she put her heart and soul into her songs and music.

“For us as her family it’s kind of bittersweet, we’re immensely proud yet saddened that she isn’t here to witness and enjoy this, although I feel that she is in spirit.”

The Cranberries have said the album is a tribute to O’Riordan, who drowned in the bathtub of her London hotel room aged 46.

Guitarist Noel Hogan said: “We wanted to finish this album for our dear friend and bandmate Dolores.

“It’s a tribute to her, the band and our fans for the past 30 years.

“Being honoured with this Grammy nomination has made this whole process even more special.”

Drummer Fergal Lawler added: “We are extremely surprised and honoured to receive this Grammy nomination. We’re sure Dolores would be delighted.”

The album was released in April by BMG.

After its release, The Cranberries said they planned to take a “step back” before deciding whether they had a future together without O’Riordan.

Alistair Norbury, president, Marketing & Repertoire UK, said: “This is a very emotional moment for all of us at BMG.

“We were so proud to have partnered with The Cranberries on the release of In The End and our shared aim was always to celebrate the life and work of Dolores.

“For the band’s final album to receive their first Grammy nomination is the very best way to remember an iconic voice and honour a magnificent body of work.”