Apple abruptly cancels The Banker premiere to probe ‘concerns’ around the film

Apple has cancelled the world premiere of a film set to arrive on its new streaming service as it investigates “concerns surrounding” the movie.

The Banker, starring Samuel L Jackson, Anthony Mackie and Nicholas Hoult, is inspired by true events and tells the story of two black men who use a white accomplice as a front to buy property in 1960s America.

It was due to debut at a red carpet premiere in Los Angeles during the American Film Institute Festival on Thursday, ahead of a theatrical release next month before arriving on Apple TV+ in January.

Announcing a schedule change for the Closing Night of #AFIFEST: the critically acclaimed film @MarriageStory will now close out the festival tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 21. pic.twitter.com/AroOnVCQfN — AFI FEST (@AFIFEST) November 20, 2019

However, in a rare move, Apple abruptly cancelled the event, blaming “concerns” about the film.

It said in a statement: “We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy.

“Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps.

“In light of this, we are no longer premiering The Banker at AFI Fest.”

Apple did not specify what the concerns were.

The AFI Festival said Netflix’s Marriage Story, which was released earlier this month, would take The Banker’s Thursday slot.

It is unclear if The Banker will still be released in cinemas next month. Apple TV+ launched on November 1 and marked the company’s entrance into the streaming business.