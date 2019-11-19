The Who unveil first stone on Music Walk Of Fame ahead of Roger Daltrey voice op

The Who’s Roger Daltrey has unveiled the first stone on the Music Walk Of Fame in London, days before he will have an operation on his throat.

Bandmate Pete Townshend joked that the tribute should really have been in west London’s Goldhawk Road, where the group are from, as they were honoured with the first stone in Camden.

The Who were presented with their award by Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie at a ceremony in front of fans and friends including Suggs and Jazzie B.

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey during the unveiling (Ian West/PA)

Townshend said: “I just want to say thanks. This isn’t really our neighbourhood, this should be going down in Goldhawk Road but those f*****s have got no money.

“This is great, I think this will be great for Camden, it will be great for London, it will be great for the neighbourhood and it will be great for our business.

“One of the biggest exports that we have in the UK for people of my age, who have grown up with music, is the fact that we are artistically very talented.

“We have all contributed, we are all still contributing and we will go on to do so, and this will be something that I think really is a measure of what we all do in this country, and my tax bill this year will hopefully go to fix the f****** roads.”

Townshend and Daltrey with their plaques (Ian West/PA)

Daltrey, who has previously been treated for a pre-cancerous condition on his throat, added: “I can’t do much talking, I’m off for a voice op on Friday but just to say it’s great.

“It’s a shame it’s not in the Goldhawk Road but it’s great that it’s in Camden because Camden’s roots with the music business go way back.

“It has a really good history of supporting the music business, a great place to come for the best of the music that is out there at the moment, so may it long reign.

“May this avenue of stars grow and grow and grow because we have, as Pete said, got the best music industry, real music industry, in the world.”

The founding stone of the walk, which will act as a guide to the unfolding route, was unveiled by DJ and producer Jazzie B.

Using the Music Walk of Fame app, visitors will be able to scan the founding stone to be taken on a journey through the culture and history of music.