Taylor Swift’s former record label appears to allow her to perform old songs

Taylor Swift appears to have been cleared to perform a medley of her old songs at an upcoming music awards show after her former record label said it would not stand in her way.

The pop superstar has been involved in an increasingly bitter row with Big Machine Records and its new owners, represented by prominent talent manager Scooter Braun.

Swift last week released an impassioned plea to her fans on social media, asking them to pressure Braun and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta.

Taylor Swift is involved in an increasingly bitter battle with her former record label (Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)

She alleged they were blocking her from performing music from her first five albums at the American Music Awards.

The 29-year-old is set to be named artist of the decade during Sunday’s ceremony.

Now, Big Machine, which denied Swift’s allegations, has released a statement saying it has come to an agreement with Dick Clark Productions, which produces the AMAs, seemingly allowing Swift to perform freely.

However, Dick Clark Productions denied such an agreement had been reached, adding: “Any final agreement on this matter needs to be made directly with Taylor Swift’s management team. We have no further comment.”

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

A representative for Swift has been contacted for comment.

The row between Swift and Braun, who represents high-profile artists including Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, became public in June.

After Braun’s Ithaca Holdings bought Big Machine for 300 million US dollars, about £231 million, thereby acquiring the rights to Swift’s back catalogue, she said she was “sad” and “grossed out”.

She accused him of “incessant, manipulative bullying”. Swift said a planned Netflix documentary about her career is in jeopardy because she cannot use her old music in the film.

She signed with Big Machine as a teenager before leaving for Universal Music Group last year.