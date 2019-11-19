Tame Impala to perform at All Points East

Tame Impala will perform at next year’s All Points East festival.

Australian instrumentalist Kevin Parker – who is joined on stage by members of psychedelic rock band Pond for live performances – will take to the stage at the event in London’s Victoria Park in May.

It will be Tame Impala’s only UK show in 2020.

The artist is unveiling new album The Slow Rush on Valentine’s Day and the All Points East show will be the first time fans in the UK can hear the new songs live.

Other acts on the bill include Caribou, Glass Animals, Whitney and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

The festival runs from May 22 to 31. For information visit www.allpointseastfestival.com.