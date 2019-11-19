Stormzy and John Legend to perform at awards ceremony for poverty activists

Stormzy, John Legend and Sting are among the stars confirmed to perform at an awards ceremony that recognises activists working to end extreme poverty.

The grime artist and the singers will be joined by music stars Jennifer Hudson and Raphael Saadiq, and special guests Chris Martin and H.E.R., at the Global Citizen Prize Award Ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday December 13.

US singer-songwriter and record producer Legend will also serve as the host of the event, which will be televised the following week.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin is among the event’s star-studded line-up (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Global Citizen is an international advocacy group that supports sustainable development goals set by the United Nations.

The group’s mission is to end world poverty by 2030.

The Global Citizen Prize will be recognised across five categories, including a youth leadership award, which honours an individual aged 18 to 30 who has contributed meaningfully towards the goal of ending extreme poverty.

The prize includes 250,000 US dollars (£193,327) to be paid to the organisation through which the winner has achieved impact.

There will be a public vote open in all countries up to and including November 26 which will go towards determining the winner of the youth leadership prize.

The ceremony will also include a business leader prize, given to an individual in the business community who has combined business goals with positive human impact, and a Global Citizen of the Year accolade, which honours someone who has proven exceptional and sustained impact towards the goal of ending extreme poverty.

The new event is the first major event of Global Citizen’s 2020 campaign to “get the world back on track” to achieve the UN’s Global Goals by 2030.

The ceremony will air on Saturday December 21 at 7pm on Sky.