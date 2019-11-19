Roman Kemp and Adele Roberts clash in I’m A Celebrity campsite

Roman Kemp has butted heads with Adele Roberts over her decision to bring a framed photo of Jane McDonald into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! as a luxury item.

Kemp, 26, the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, teased Radio 1 DJ Roberts, 40, about her choice on Tuesday night’s episode of the ITV show.

The pair clashed after Capital FM DJ Kemp challenged members of the camp in Australia to name one of McDonald’s songs before lampooning Roberts’s decision as “just random”.

Adele Roberts on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)

Singer McDonald, 56, shot to fame on fly-on-the-wall TV series The Cruise.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway also challenged the camp to name one of the singer’s tracks, adding: “Jane McDonald is looking over us. Can you think of a song of hers?”

Roberts said: “I know her off Loose Women. I don’t know her actual songs but I know her from the cruising show when she does covers.”

Kemp and Rak-Su member Myles Stephenson laughed and both said: “No one knows what she does,” before Garraway replied: “She’s a legend.”

Advertising

After a tense back-and-forth, Kemp said: “It’s just random, mate.”

Trial Tease: Snake Rock take on a team Bushtucker Trial where they have to quite literally face their fears… ?? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/QYK5XeskGM — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2019

An irritated Roberts finally told him: “That’s prejudice. I’m allowed to like what I want.”

Realising he had made her angry, Kemp apologised, saying: “I wasn’t saying that at all. I’m sorry – I didn’t mean to.”

Advertising

Roberts then said: “It’s like you’re saying: ‘Why would I like Jane McDonald?’

“I’m not allowed to like what I want?”

Kemp managed to defuse the situation, saying: “I like the picture being there,” before giving Roberts a hug.

The Snake Rock Celebs are facing their fears in tonight's Bushtucker Trial! ? Get ready to squirm! 9pm @ITV @WeAreSTV #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/RQtJf9XuyN — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2019

The episode also saw those living in the Snake Rock camp – including Caitlyn Jenner and Ian Wright – take part in a Bushtucker Trial called Face Your Fears in which they wore clear helmets filled with insects and rats.

The celebrities were challenged with releasing two stars in two minutes using the tools provided.

After the challenge, Snake Rock and the Main Camp finally came together for good.

Nadine Coyle also offered an insight into her life in Girls Aloud.

Asked by Garraway why she was not still friends with the other members of the group, Coyle said: “Everyone gets on with their lives. I was friends with them all. It was all nice and lovely.

“But I was always in the gay bars with all the guys. I would be out partying – me and 10 guys. I was having a laugh. I was 18 to 19 years old.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.