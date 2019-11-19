Rick Astley and Lionel Richie to headline Hampton Court Palace Festival

Rick Astley and Lionel Richie are to headline the Hampton Court Palace Festival.

They join George Benson on the bill for the event next summer.

Richie will headline on June 11 and 16 and 80s star Astley will headline on June 5.

Rick Astley (Ian West/PA)

The singers have both performed at the event before, with Richie in the line-up last year and Astley taking to the Hampton Court Palace stage in 2017.

Now in its 28th year, the festival is a series of open-air concerts.

Artists perform in a 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s Tudor Palace.

Tickets are on general sale on November 22 at www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.