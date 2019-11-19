Micheal Ward explains why Top Boy made him ‘afraid’ to take Blue Story role

Micheal Ward has said he nearly turned down a part in Blue Story because he was “afraid” it was too similar to his leading role in Top Boy.

The actor and model found fame this year playing drug dealer Jamie in series three of Netflix’s revival of the gritty crime drama.

Blue Story is about two friends, Marco, played by Ward, and Timmy, played by Stephen Odubola, who go to school together in Peckham, south London, but end up in rival gangs.

Micheal Ward in the third series of Top Boy (Netflix/PA)

Ward said the role of Marco was not one he initially wanted to take because of how similar it was to that of Jamie.

He said: “Obviously when I read it it spoke to me straight away but initially it wasn’t something that I wanted to do because I was afraid of how similar it was to my other role.

“But then I was like, ‘Nah, Blue Story, I have to be… there’s no way I’m going to miss out on this opportunity’.

“I sent it to my agent. They were just like, you know what, let’s just go for it and see what happens. And then when I got the role it was like there’s no going back now.”

I give you the official Blue Story movie trailer! Out in cinemas everywhere November 22nd! ?? @ParamountUK @BBCFilms @BlueStoryMovie pic.twitter.com/zoFoP2C3mm — Rapman (@RealRapman) September 3, 2019

Ward said he did not feel any pressure portraying London’s gang culture.

Instead, he said he was drawn to the part because he felt it would be “fun”.

He added: “I didn’t think there was any pressure taking on the responsibility, because I know I can portray someone that real.

“So the main thing for me was that I just didn’t want to get caught up with just this world.

“But then I realised Top Boy’s a series, Blue Story’s a movie, and they’re literally not the same thing at all.

“I just realised my character in this, it’s just young, energetic, and (I) can have so much fun with it. That’s what drew me to the role.”

Blue Story, written and directed by Andrew Onwubolu, known as Rapman, is in cinemas from Friday November 22.