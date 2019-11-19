Lulu and Peter Andre to perform at Miss World final

Lulu and Peter Andre are set to perform at this year’s Miss World final.

The singers will take to the stage at the event in London next month.

Lulu will close the show with Shout, while Andre will perform his hit Mysterious Girl.

Peter Andre (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I feel very excited to be hosting and performing at this year’s Miss World final that will be watched by so many people around the globe, not only that but to bring the importance of what their charity Beauty With A Purpose offers to those in need around the world.”

A total of 120 women will be taking part in a three-week Miss World festival, and the 69th winner will be crowned on December 14 at ExCeL London.

Zandra Rhodes is among the judges.

Julia Morley, chair and chief executive of the Miss World Organisation, said: “We are all so excited to be back in London, it’s the best city in the world.

“Without giving too much away, we will be celebrating British ‘icons’ at this year’s final, and there is no one more iconic than Lulu.

“And with Peter performing his legendary song, it’s going to be spectacular.

“We’re ready for London, I hope London is ready for us.”

The final show will be broadcast in the UK on London Live TV channel.