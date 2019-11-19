Jimmy Carr and Scarlett Moffatt star in National Lottery ad

Jimmy Carr, Rio Ferdinand, Scarlett Moffatt and Big Narstie have signed up to star in a National Lottery parody film.

The sketch, created by comedy writer David Schneider, sees Carr ask, “What has the National Lottery ever done for us?”.

Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy, Jane Horrocks, Sir Tony Robinson and Blake Harrison also feature.

The film highlights the £40 billion raised by the National Lottery, which is celebrating its 25th birthday.

Sir Tony, who appears in the film to emphasise the impact on heritage and archaeology, said: “It’s not easy to raise money for things like archaeology so when you can go to the National Lottery and say ‘this is vitally important’, (that funding) is the difference between holding on to a piece of your heritage, or losing it forever.”