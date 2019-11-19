Holly Willoughby among stars backing Christmas Jumper Day

Holly Willoughby has donned reindeer antlers and a festive knit in aid of Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day.

The TV presenter joins a host of stars supporting the annual festive fundraiser, including Kate Garraway, Ed Balls, Pixie Lott and Love Islander Maura Higgins.

Holly Willougby (Save The Children/PA)

Willoughby’s jumper features a Christmas pudding, while Garraway – who is currently Down Under in the I’m A Celebrity jungle – has picked a top emblazoned with the words “Sleigh whaaat?”

Kate Garraway (Tom Dymond/PA)

Balls wears a jumper covered in baubles while singer Lott brings a stylish twist with her fringed creation and Higgins keeps cosy in an elf jumper.

Ed Balls (Save The Children/PA)

Pixie Lott (Save The Children/PA)

Other stars supporting the fundraiser include Myles Stephenson, Keith Lemon, Nick Grimshaw, Liam Charles, Peter Andre, Katie Piper and Una Healy.

Maura Higgins (Save The Children/PA)

Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day takes place on December 13.

Visit https://www.savethechildren.org.uk to donate.