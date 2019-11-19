Advertising
Holly Willoughby among stars backing Christmas Jumper Day
The festive fundraiser takes place in December.
Holly Willoughby has donned reindeer antlers and a festive knit in aid of Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day.
The TV presenter joins a host of stars supporting the annual festive fundraiser, including Kate Garraway, Ed Balls, Pixie Lott and Love Islander Maura Higgins.
Willoughby’s jumper features a Christmas pudding, while Garraway – who is currently Down Under in the I’m A Celebrity jungle – has picked a top emblazoned with the words “Sleigh whaaat?”
Balls wears a jumper covered in baubles while singer Lott brings a stylish twist with her fringed creation and Higgins keeps cosy in an elf jumper.
Other stars supporting the fundraiser include Myles Stephenson, Keith Lemon, Nick Grimshaw, Liam Charles, Peter Andre, Katie Piper and Una Healy.
Save The Children’s Christmas Jumper Day takes place on December 13.
Visit https://www.savethechildren.org.uk to donate.
