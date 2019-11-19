Could we be any more excited? Friends props and costumes to go under the hammer

An invitation to Monica Geller and Chandler Bing’s wedding, Joey Tribbiani’s stuffed penguin Hugsy and Rachel Green’s Hawaiian print dress are some of the items of Friends memorabilia set to go under the hammer.

Fans of the hit sitcom can bid on props, costumes and items of set decoration for the first time ever, as well as authorised reproductions of other key items as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations.

Rachel’s Hawaiian print dress (Prop Store)

The auction, organised by Prop Store, will offer more than 100 lots spanning all 10 seasons of Friends, which have previously been held in the Warner Bros archive.

The wedding invitation set is expected to fetch between 1,000 and 1,500 US dollars (£750-£1,150), as is Hugsy.

The wedding invitation set (Prop Store)

The Hawaiian dress, worn by Jennifer Aniston in the show, is likely to sell for up to 5,000 dollars (£3,800), while Joey and Chandler’s wood canoe and two paddles could sell for up to 6,000 dollars (£4,600).

The VHS of the spoof porn film made by Phoebe Buffay’s sister Ursula, Buffay The Vampire Layer, is slated to raise between 1,500 and 2,500 dollars (£1,150-£1,900).

Hugsy (Prop Store)

Among the authorised reproductions set to go under the hammer are a recreation of the Holiday Armadillo costume worn by Ross Geller, the Central Perk orange sofa, the picture frame handing on the back of the front door and the turkey wearing sunglasses and a fez.

Brandon Alinger, COO of Prop Store, said: “Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of Friends.

Buffay The Vampire Layer (Prop Store)

“The series gave us so many laughs during its original run and continues to entertain and inspire fans around the world.

“It’s an honour to be able to bring some amazing original pieces to the fans, such as Joey’s original Hugsy doll.

We’re also happy to offer detailed studio-edition reproductions, including the Holiday Armadillo costume, Central Perk couch and 10 copies of Monica’s peephole door frame, straight from the Warner Bros props department.”

A reproduction of the Holiday Armadillo outfit (Prop Store)

Proceeds from the auction will benefit The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organisation for LGBTQ young people.

Bidding will begin on December 3, known as Giving Tuesday, and runs until December 17. Bidders can register at propstore.com/Friends.