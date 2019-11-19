Comic Tim Minchin explains why he is becoming less political

Tim Minchin has said his comedy is becoming less political because he is scared to say something that someone could use as “the defining factor”.

The Australian comedian, 44, is in the UK with his comedy tour, called Back.

He told Radio Times magazine: “I’m getting less political because I’m scared.

“I don’t want to say something that someone decides they’re going to use as the defining factor.

“I’m devastated by Trump; I was there when he got elected.

“I’m devastated by Brexit; I was here when that happened. We all feel like we have PTSD.”

Minchin warned that “we have to be careful of our anger because it can be destructive”.

Advertising

He said: “It’s a scary thing to even talk about because if you try to turn an angry opinion into a more considered one, you’re told to check your privilege.

“We are headed towards a world where the person who is most angry is the voice that seems to be most authentic in any debate – that is not what Mandela said, or Jesus.”

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.