Bruno Tonioli to entertain Strictly fans with special performance

Bruno Tonioli will take to the dance floor for a special performance on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend – as a singer.

The Strictly judge will perform a rendition of Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You on Saturday’s show as a welcome back to the six remaining celebrity contestants after last weekend’s Blackpool special.

His crooning will accompanied by a dance number from the Strictly professionals.

Along with the news of Tonioli’s one-off performance, the songs and dances for this weekend have been revealed.

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard will be hoping to escape another dance-off with a samba to Walking On Sunshine by the Take Me To Rio Collective.

The YouTube star and her dance partner landed in the bottom two last week, but stayed in the competition with Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice being sent home.

This weekend will also see choice routines from Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, and Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse.

Zeroual and Dowden will perform a contemporary dance to With Confidence hit Drops Of Jupiter, while Fletcher and Mabuse are to take on a street/commercial routine to Frank Wilson’s Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke will dance a quickstep to Sparkling Diamonds by Nicole Kidman from the film Moulin Rouge!, and Alex Scott and Neil Jones will give an Argentine tango a go to Bishop Briggs’s version of Never Tear Us Apart from the film Fifty Shades Freed.

Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer will dance a paso doble to Run Boy Run by Woodkid.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 7pm on Saturday on BBC One.