Sir Paul McCartney confirmed as Glastonbury headliner

Sir Paul McCartney will headline the Saturday night of Glastonbury 2020, it has been confirmed.

The Beatle sparked speculation he would take to the Pyramid stage for the festival’s 50th anniversary when he tweeted a picture featuring American composer and pianist Philip Glass, Hollywood star Emma Stone and musician Chuck Berry.

Their surnames Glass, Stone and Berry, when said together, are similar to Glastonbury.

The news was confirmed on the festival’s official Twitter page hours later, with a statement reading: “We are incredibly excited to announce that @PaulMcCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of Glastonbury 2020.”

Sir Paul retweeted the message, adding: “Hey Glasto – excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!”

Festival organiser Emily Eavis, daughter of Glastonbury founder Micheal Eavis, shared the news on Instagram, writing: “IT’S REAL!! So excited.. Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true.

“There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary.”

Sir Paul last played the festival’s Pyramid Stage in 2004, delivering a set spanning his career from his time in the Fab Four to Wings and his solo material.

Last month, Diana Ross was the first artist to be confirmed for Glastonbury 2020.

The Motown star will play in the coveted Legends slot at the festival, which takes place from June 24 to 28.

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary sold out in just over half an hour when they went on sale in October.

All 135,000 tickets were bought within 34 minutes, according to organisers.