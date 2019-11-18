Sharon's starring role on Zoe Ball show

Sharon Evans appeared live on air alongside comedian John Bishop, American actress Idina Menzel and electronic music band Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark for the show on Friday morning.

She and her friend Rachael Dean were treated to the full VIP treatment, taken on a tour of the Wogan House studios in London and then watched the filming of the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two television programme.

Sharon won the competition after correctly answering five showbusiness-related questions in 60 seconds in the show's 5-Star Biz Quiz slot on Thursday.

Sharon said: "It's been absolutely brilliant, it's been the most amazing experience. I always listen to the show.

"I was invited to ask Idina a question, which was 'how different is it voicing a film character to acting on the stage?'

"She answered that she enjoyed them both, but they were very different."

Sharon said the experience had really whetted appetite about how the media worked, and said she would love work in radio.

"It's such a buzzing, cool place to work," she said.