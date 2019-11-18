New radio station launched dedicated to music from 2010s

A new radio station which will play music exclusively from the last decade is being launched.

Absolute Radio 10s will review the 2010s with a special channel launching today.

Tracks from Ed Sheeran, Drake, Coldplay and Kasabian will all be heard on the new station.

Tom Meighan from Kasabian (PA)

It will sit alongside other Absolute stations dedicated to the best of past decades, from the 1960s onwards.

Breakfast Show presenter Dave Berry said: “I’m like the Dr Who of radio as the only breakfast presenter at the helm of parallel universes.

“My one live show is now partnered with no fewer than eight playlists to give listeners their favourite songs, no matter what their favourite decade is or what mood they’re in.

“I’m Jumping Jack Flash in the 60s, I’m Into the Groove in the 80s. I’m on Fire in the 10s.”

Advertising

Absolute Radio 10s will broadcast Dave Berry on weekday Breakfast, Bush and Richie at Hometime and Frank Skinner and Jason Manford on weekend mornings.

It makes use of the radio station’s technology which gives one show a choice of eight playlists.

Absolute Radio 10s launches at 10am today.