Kate Garraway: I’m A Celebrity is my children’s fault

Kate Garraway’s children persuaded her to take part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Her youngsters, Darcey and Bill, even urged her to practise by eating slugs from their garden.

The ITV presenter is apprehensive about encountering some of the Australian fauna when she arrives in the jungle, particularly snakes.

Could be wrong, but we’re not entirely sure that’s how it works Kate. #ImACeleb #TeamKate pic.twitter.com/wx1Lq3oQWS — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) November 13, 2019

But the Good Morning Britain anchor believes I’m A Celebrity can be life-changing and is looking forward to meeting her campmates.

Speaking to Hello magazine, she said of her children: “It’s all their fault.

“Darcey really got into the last couple of series and kept saying ‘You should so do this mum’, and things like ‘You should eat that slug from the garden, or jump off of that wall, to practise.’

“It’s been a war of attrition.”

Garraway is “very nervous of snakes” and is “not a huge fan of spiders either”.

The presenter is also not a fan of heights and admits she is daunted by the show’s challenges.

After talking to the likes of former contestant Peter Andre, Garraway is hopeful she can benefit from the experience.

She said: “It is an incredible show and also you get to meet extraordinary people. I’ve never met anyone who said they regretted doing it.

“People say it’s absolutely life-changing and you get so much peace from being out of contact with the world.”

The full interview with Garraway can be read in Hello magazine, out now.