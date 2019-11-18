Catherine Zeta Jones shares anniversary note from father-in-law Kirk Douglas

Catherine Zeta Jones has shared a card sent to her by father-in-law Kirk Douglas on her wedding anniversary.

The actress and her husband Michael Douglas are celebrating their 19th anniversary.

Zeta Jones shared a photo on Instagram of her letter from Douglas Snr, who is 102.

It said: “Dear Michael and Catherine, Happy anniversary!

“Michael, you have learned a very important lesson, to stay married you must obey your wife!

“Keep practicing what I do with my wife.”

Kirk Douglas (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

Advertising

Zeta Jones, 50, also shared an old photo of her and Michael on the dancefloor.

She wrote: “Dancing in to our 20th year!

“Happy Anniversary my love. Such a beautiful letter from my father in law. I am touched.”

Her husband, 75, posted a black and white shot of them hugging.

Advertising

The star couple tied the knot at the Plaza in New York in 2000.

Zeta Jones and Douglas are parents to son Dylan and daughter Carys.