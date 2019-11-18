Caitlyn Jenner talks about coming out as trans woman

Caitlyn Jenner has opened up to her I’m A Celebrity campmates about how she thought she would transition sooner because she “didn’t want to be an old chick”.

The US star – who was born Bruce and was an Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete – came out as a trans woman in April 2015 when she was in her late 60s, and changed her name to Caitlyn.

During a chat around the campfire on the ITV show, Jenner said she thought it would have happened earlier in her life and told how she used to dress up as a woman and drive around town.

Who's ready to fall head over heels into another series? ? Only one more hour to go… #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/T1z11Ws0aN — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2019

The 70-year-old, who tackled the first Bushtucker Trial of the new series, said: “I thought I was gonna transition before I was 40, I didn’t want to be an old chick, but this is the latter 80s and I never felt like I fitted in anywhere.

“I was trying to figure myself out, running around town.”

She told her campmates: “Cross dressing running around… at the time I had a turbo Porsche.

“It was like the day before Halloween and this car pulled up beside me, and it’s my next-door neighbour: I said I was going to a Halloween party.”

Advertising

Fellow contestant James Haskell said: “It’s interesting about wanting to express yourself and how hard it is in life wanting to express yourself, but having a thing where you can’t let it and that you have to drive around town.

“I think the biggest thing about your thing is all those people thinking about not being able to do it, is the fact they should feel comfortable to do it, however hard it is, because 99% of the time it’ll work out alright.”

“All my life I struggled with all of those,” said the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Advertising

She went on: “Then I got my first DWF, ‘driving whilst female’.

“I was driving my car and some guy in a pick-up truck beeps his horn and you look over and he’s like blowing kisses.”

The reality star said she used to play Aerosmith’s Looks like A Lady when she drove around.

“When I saw Steven Tyler, I told him that,” she said.

Jenner, who has daughters Kylie and Kendall with ex-wife Kris Jenner, became tearful during her first night in the camp, leaving her bed in the early hours to have a cry.

Later in the Bush Telegraph, she said: “Being the first night in the jungle my head was spinning.

Kendall Jenner (left) with Caitlyn Jenner (Ian West/PA)

“I’m kind of trying to figure out if I’m doing the right thing. I’m 70 years old now and if being in here the right way to use my time. Should I be home with my kids, playing with the grandchildren?

“I’ve never quit at anything I’ve ever done and I’m thinking maybe it’s time I learned how to do that.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

