Viewers furious about Strictly Come Dancing elimination
Fans thought the wrong decision was made.
Strictly viewers were fuming after Michelle Visage was booted from the competition, with many saying she was finals material.
The US star and her partner Giovanni Pernice were eliminated during Sunday’s results show after a dance-off against Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard.
Many fans of the BBC show were unimpressed with the decision.
“Is there even any point watching #StrictlyComeDancing if Michelle isn’t in the final?!” asked one fed up fan on Twitter.
Another viewer posted: “Michelle should have been in the final I’m so angry at this!!
@michellevisage thank you so much for all the wonderful dances and all you do for the lgbtq kids out there.”
“Gutted Michelle & Giovanni have left they should b in the final! Wrong couples in the dance off!!” said another.
One tweeted: “Noooooo. Love Michelle, she has been brilliant every week. I thought she’d make it to the final.”
One fan said the series had been “ridiculous”.
“i can’t even express how disappointed i am. michelle did not deserve to go. she was meant to get to the final,” posted another.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.
