Terrified Kate Garraway walks plank hundreds of feet in the air

Kate Garraway screamed in terror as she walked the plank hundreds of feet in the air on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The presenter and fellow contestants Ian Wright, Jacqueline Jossa, Roman Kemp, Andrew Maxwell and Myles Stephenson were all chosen to brave a plank walk 334 feet up on the roof of a Gold Coast building.

Failure potentially meant living in a “rough camp” and basic rations.

Anyone else got sweaty palms just watching the Celebs walk The Planks?! ? Could you do it? #ImACeleb — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2019

The group were flown to the roof in a helicopter and shrieked when they saw hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly on the top.

They were told that, in pairs, they had to walk to the end of a plank, down a ladder and into a yellow zone, where they had to hit a light.

As the wind picked up, Garraway admitted she was not sure she could do it.

“I can’t do it, I’m falling,” she yelled as she took a few tentative steps. “It’s really windy.”

Advertising

“My legs are like jelly!” she called out.

Urged on by her partner Maxwell, she made it to the ladder but struggled to let go until the rest of the contestants cheered her on.

Garraway screamed with joy as she finally made it back to the roof.

“Your legs are like jelly,” she said. “But I really nearly screamed to get off there, I just thought, ‘I can’t do it’.”

Advertising

Wright and Jossa also made it through, and the actress said it was actually “fun”.

“That wind man, the most frightening thing I’ve ever done in my life,” said Wright.

Kemp and Stephenson had the easiest time, zipping through the challenge in just one minute 45 seconds.

Their success earned them “power pair” status.

McPartlin told them: “That means you two will be heading into the better camp.”

Donnelly added: “The rest of you aren’t so lucky, unfortunately you’ll be sleeping on the floor, sorry about that.”

A total of 10 contestants are entering the jungle for the new series of the ITV show.