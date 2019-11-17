Advertising
Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon among stars at Frozen premiere
The film is a follow-up to the 2013 hit musical.
Holly Willoughby was among the famous mums who braved the chill to attend the premiere of Frozen 2.
The presenter and mother-of-three wrapped up in top-to-toe black and a long black and white coat at the screening at the BFI Southbank, London.
Stacey Solomon took her baby boy, Rex, with her to see the latest adventures of Anna and Elsa.
Rex was snuggled up in a reindeer suit while the TV star wore a pink dress and matching earmuffs.
Lily Allen wore a long dress and boots, while Myleene Klass looked elegant in trousers and a jacket.
Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa in the movie, brought a splash of colour to the carpet in a bright fuschia ruffled skirt.
Frozen 2 is showing in UK cinemas from November 22.
