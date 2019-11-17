Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon among stars at Frozen premiere

Holly Willoughby was among the famous mums who braved the chill to attend the premiere of Frozen 2.

The presenter and mother-of-three wrapped up in top-to-toe black and a long black and white coat at the screening at the BFI Southbank, London.

Holly Willoughby (Matt Crossick/PA)

Stacey Solomon took her baby boy, Rex, with her to see the latest adventures of Anna and Elsa.

Rex was snuggled up in a reindeer suit while the TV star wore a pink dress and matching earmuffs.

Stacey Solomon (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lily Allen wore a long dress and boots, while Myleene Klass looked elegant in trousers and a jacket.

Lily Allen and children (Matt Crossick/PA)

Myleene Klass attending the European premiere of Frozen 2 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa in the movie, brought a splash of colour to the carpet in a bright fuschia ruffled skirt.

Idina Menzel (Matt Crossick/PA)

Frozen 2 is showing in UK cinemas from November 22.