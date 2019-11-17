Menu

Advertising

Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon among stars at Frozen premiere

Showbiz | Published:

The film is a follow-up to the 2013 hit musical.

Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon

Holly Willoughby was among the famous mums who braved the chill to attend the premiere of Frozen 2.

The presenter and mother-of-three wrapped up in top-to-toe black and a long black and white coat at the screening at the BFI Southbank, London.

Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby (Matt Crossick/PA)

Stacey Solomon took her baby boy, Rex, with her to see the latest adventures of Anna and Elsa.

Rex was snuggled up in a reindeer suit while the TV star wore a pink dress and matching earmuffs.

Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lily Allen wore a long dress and boots, while Myleene Klass looked elegant in trousers and a jacket.

Lily Allen and children
Lily Allen and children (Matt Crossick/PA)

Advertising

Frozen 2 European Premiere – London
Myleene Klass attending the European premiere of Frozen 2 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa in the movie, brought a splash of colour to the carpet in a bright fuschia ruffled skirt.

Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel (Matt Crossick/PA)

Frozen 2 is showing in UK cinemas from November 22.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News