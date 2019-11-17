Georgia Toffolo: I haven’t seen Boris Johnson since he became Prime Minister

Georgia Toffolo knows Boris Johnson but has not seen him since he became Prime Minister.

The reality TV star has enjoyed a friendship with the politician’s father Stanley Johnson.

Toffolo achieved fame on Made In Chelsea before going on to win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

She recently took part in Celebrity Hunted with the father of the Prime Minister, and admits she does know the family.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I know Boris, yeah. I haven’t seen him since he’s been Prime Minister.”

Toffolo said she feared for her friendship with Stanley Johnson, and thought he could be silenced on social media due to his son being Prime Minister, but her fears were soon allayed.

She said: “I was a bit worried that there would be a ‘before’ Boris was PM and ‘after’ chapter of our friendship, and when we were on the run.”

Toffolo said that the next week, her friend had returned to Twitter and Instagram.