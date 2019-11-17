Frozen star Josh Gad: I was inspired by Robin Williams

The man behind Frozen character Olaf was inspired by Robin Williams to play the beloved snowman.

Josh Gad is “keenly aware” of the pressure of a sequel, and feels “100% responsibility” to please franchise fans.

The star spoke at the London premiere of Frozen 2, released six years after the original hit.

Kristoff, Anna, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Elsa and Olaf attending the European premiere of Frozen 2 held at the BFI South Bank, London (Matt Crossick/PA)

He revealed his dream was always to play a beloved Disney character, having witnessed Williams as the Genie in Aladdin.

Gad feels the burden of expectation to get his own character right a second time.

He said: “Not a day goes by where I don’t pinch myself, where I don’t think this is the craziest thing in the world.

“I remember seeing the brilliance of seeing Robbie Williams playing the Genie, and I remember suing to my mom, ‘I want to do that one day’.

“You cut to 25 plus later and I’m not only getting to do it I’m getting tot repair this character that I love so much and has clearly connected with so many people of different ages.”

Gadd spoke at the BFI Southbank in London, where Frozen 2 enjoyed its UK premiere.

He was joined on the red carpet by fellow cast members including Elsa actress Idina Menzel.

Gadd was stunned by the success of the first film, and said he felt a duty to deliver with the sequel.

He said he felt: “100% responsibility. It was nerve-racking to come into a sequel because the level of expectation and the burden of anticipation that frankly we didn’t have for the first one is something that you’re keenly aware of.”

Frozen 2 is released in UK cinemas on November 22.