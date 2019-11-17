Caitlyn Jenner helps Nadine Coyle cope with dreaded skydive

Nadine Coyle was tearful as she started her I’m A Celebrity journey with the much-feared skydive.

The former Girls Aloud singer and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner had to leap from a helicopter 10,000 ft in the air as the ITV reality show got under way.

They then had to collect some keys and take them to the Pontoon of Doom, which fellow contestants James Haskell and Adele Roberts had to canoe to.

That feeling when you find out you've got to jump out of a plane at 10,000 feet to get into Camp. ? @NadineCoyleNow #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/meai27nssB — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2019

Terrified, Coyle said: “Oh my God, I thought the helicopter was bad enough!”

“I love a nice canoe, I really do, a nice relaxing canoe,” she added.

Roberts joked that she would name the canoe after Coyle, who said: “Hopefully not in memory of.”

The singer started to get emotional before she jumped, but was supported by Jenner who told her: “It’ll be the greatest experience of your life, when it’s over you’ll say it was great.”

The US star said she was keen to try to jump herself because many members of her famous family had done it.

“I’m a pilot and flown for 45 years but I’ve never jumped out of one,” she said.

“Everyone has always asked me over the years, ‘Have you ever jumped?’ and I’ve always said, ‘No’ because my plane has always worked.”

She went on: “Kendall (Jenner) has skydived, Kim (Kardashian) has and I think Kourtney (Kardashian) has. I’m gonna do this, everyone in my family has done it.”

Jenner went first and was all smiles as she landed.

“That was so much fun, I want to do it all again, I just want Nadine to get down and be OK,” she said.

Coyle was clearly scared as she started the jump but gradually started to enjoy it.

“That was amazing,” she said as she landed.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly then told the contestants that Roberts and Coyle had completed their challenge the fastest, meaning they were the “power pair” and had earned a place at a better camp with better food.

Donnelly said: “Power pairs travel in style so this is your chopper to take you to the better camp.”

McPartlin added: “The rest of you, it’s bad news, you’ll eat rice and beans and sleep on the floor in the rough camp and the public will decide which one of you will face the first Bushtucker Trial.”