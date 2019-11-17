Barbra Streisand advises Ariana Grande to eat ‘chicken soup’ for illness

Ariana Grande received advice on how to recover from her illness in a friendly Twitter exchange with Barbra Streisand on Sunday.

Streisand prescribed Grande with a vitamin drink and a bowl of chicken soup to help with a bad sinus infection which forced the Thank U, Next singer to cancel a show that evening.

The singer had been due to perform at the Rupp Arena in Kentucky on Sunday night as part of her Sweetener World Tour.

Grande, 26, said: “My head was literally beyond pounding. Throat too,” when describing the effects of an illness which has made her “very sick”.

Streisand advised her: “Take a strong Vitamin C drink with some Manuka honey, and of course get some chicken soup!”

Grande replied: “My goodness. Love you so so much. Thank you my sweetest.”

Grande told fans “it sucks” feeling sick, but “it sucks even more” that she could not be with them.

She had posted earlier Instagram videos telling them that “my throat and head are still in so much pain”.

“I sound OK, I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show,” she said.

“I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”

Grande said she plans to see a doctor soon.

She added: “I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind (of) just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point.”