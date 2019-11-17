Ariana Grande might cancel tour dates

Singer Ariana Grande has told fans she has a bad sinus condition that has made her “very sick” and might force her to cancel shows on her forthcoming world tour.

Grande, 26, says in videos posted on Instagram that “my throat and head are still in so much pain.”

“I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show,” she says. “I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”

Grande says she plans to see a doctor soon.

She adds: “I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind (of) just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point.”