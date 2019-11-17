Menu

Ant and Dec back in the jungle as I’m A Celebrity returns

Showbiz

Ian Wright and Caitlyn Jenner are among the stars taking part.

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here

Ant and Dec will be reunited in the jungle as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here returns with a star line-up.

Following widely publicised personal difficulties, Ant McPartlin was absent for the last series, with Holly Willoughby taking his place.

But Declan Donnelly will be reunited in Australia with his long-time co-host as I’m A Celebrity returns on Sunday evening with a stellar camp of contestants.

On our way to meet the class of 2019 ? #ImAceleb

Caitlyn Jenner is among the stars taking part in this year’s series, the 19th in the ITV show’s history.

She is among the 10 celebrities who have headed Down Under for daring challenges and unappetising trials.

Match Of The Day presenter and former Arsenal favourite Ian Wright is also making a bid to be crowned King of the Jungle.

The reunited presenting pair will also be welcoming Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle, Roman Kemp, James Haskell, Andrew Maxwell, Jacqueline Jossa, Adele Roberts and Myles Stephenson.

I’m A Celebrity returns on Sunday night at 9pm.

