Ant and Dec appear to make Duke of York ‘sweat’ joke

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly appeared to poke fun at the Duke of York’s Newsnight interview as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 kicked off.

During the interview, Andrew attempted to defend his reputation following the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, and denied claims he had underage sex with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers.

Giuffre has said she recalled the royal sweating as they danced at a club, but he said he had a medical condition at the time which meant he did not sweat.

The Duke of York in an interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis (BBC)

As I’m A Celebrity got under way on ITV on Sunday, McPartlin said this year’s contestants were likely to be “sweating”.

But Donnelly quipped: “Presuming they can sweat, not everybody can apparently…”

The duo also made a couple of jibes about contestant Caitlyn Jenner possibly pocketing a huge salary for appearing on show.

The US reality TV star – known for Keeping Up With The Kardashians – is said to be getting paid £500,000.

Advertising

Donnelly joked that most people go into the jungle to lose a few pounds, and McPartlin teased that Jenner was apparently “going to be gaining 500,000”.

Donnelly then reminded McPartlin not to believe everything he reads.