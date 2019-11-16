BBC reveals total amount of money raised by this year’s Children In Need

Children In Need raised nearly £48 million over its annual appeal day, the BBC said.

The total was announced at the end of Friday’s five-hour telethon, which featured a star-studded line up including England football players, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and Star Wars actor John Boyega.

The total raised was £47,886,382, the BBC said.

Children In Need is the BBC’s official UK charity and the money goes towards helping disadvantaged young people around the country.

John Boyega (Ian West/PA)

The annual show, broadcast live from the BBC’s Elstree Studios, was kicked off by co-hosts Tess Daly and Ade Adepitan, before Mel Giedroyc and Graham Norton took the reins.

EastEnders stars Maisie Smith, Rudolph Walker, Louisa Lytton and Ricky Champ competed in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom in aid of BBC Children In Need.

Smith, who was paired with Kevin Clifton, lifted a special Pudsey Glitterball Trophy after being judged the best of the bunch.

Advertising

Judge Craig Revel Horwood kicked off the four-way group performance to Dancing In The Street with his best Peggy Mitchell impression.

From behind a mock-up of the The Queen Vic’s bar, he told the group: “It’s closing time. Sling your hook and get out of my pub,” before adding: “Darlings.”

Daly also revealed that some of the money raised will go towards those affected by the flooding across the country.

England’s Harry Kane (Mike Egerton/PA)

Advertising

She said: “We also want to take a moment to send our love to the families who have been affected by the recent flood across part of England.

“Communities have really come together and we want to help so Children In Need is planning on making additional funding available to support families who have been affected through its emergency essentials programme.”

BBC Children In Need’s annual rickshaw challenge, led by Matt Baker from The One Show, raised £8,521,680.

In a pre-recorded video, a group of young players from the England Amputee Football Association met with England football stars Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford.

Among the boys was James, who said: “I love football. That pitch is where I belong.”

England manager Gareth Southgate introduced James, who takes part in the project funded by BBC Children in Need, as one of the UK’s “most promising amputee footballers”.

He said: “Football is my life, I love it now I am a manager, I loved it when when I was a player and I loved it when I was a kid kicking a ball around the park.

“The young man I am about to introduce to you shares all of that passion.”