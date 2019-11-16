Advertising
Anton Du Beke breaks 17-series duck to score maximum 10s on Strictly
The dancer has made his own personal bit of history on the show.
Anton Du Beke has earned his first ever 10s on Strictly after 17 series performing on the show.
The professional was stunned by the acclaim from the judges, and told his partner Emma Barton: “17 series, you don’t understand.”
The pair were given a score of 37 for their performance of the American smooth.
Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli revealed their 10s after the dance at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, sparking pandemonium,
Du Beke ran around the interview platform in delight that he had broken his scoring duck.
Craig Revel Horwood said of the dance: “Beautiful movement around the floor, elegant, graceful.”
Motsi Mabuse told Barton: “I think that was the best since you started Strictly.”
Du Beke has been involved with the show since 2004, and has never won the show.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.