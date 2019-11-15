The Script ‘humbled’ as they score more chart success

The Script have landed their fifth number one album with their new record Sunsets And Full Moons.

The Irish band fought off competition from new releases from Michael Ball and Alfie Boe and Snow Patrol with their sixth album, selling 32,000 combined sales in its first seven days, the Official Charts Company said.

The Script, fronted by Danny O’Donoghue, told OfficialCharts.com: “We’re so humbled by this considering what we’ve gone through to get this. We’re accepting this on behalf of all our family, all our friends, our label, our management.

The Script are number one this week with new album Sunsets And Full Moons (Be-Hookd Digital)

“Thank you so much – and we’ll see you at the next one!”

The only time the rockers from Dublin failed to top the charts in the UK was for their 2012 album #3, which peaked at number two.

Ball and Boe’s third collaborative album, Back Together, is new in at number two this week, above rockers Snow Patrol, whose new record Reworked is in at number three.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have re-entered the charts at number four with their latest album Ghosteen following its physical release.

Ed Sheeran has retained a top five spot with his former chart-topping album No.6 Collaborations Project.

Other new entries on the Official Album Chart this week include Simply Red’s 12th studio album Blue Eyed Soul at number six, and the soundtrack to rom-com Last Christmas – featuring songs by George Michael and Wham! – is in at number 11.

Tones and I (OfficialCharts.com)

Over on the singles chart, Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I has scored a seventh week at number one with her breakout hit Dance Monkey.

The singer, whose real name is Toni Watson, now has the longest-running UK number one single by a female lead since Leona Lewis’ Bleeding Love, which spent seven weeks at the chart summit in 2007.

Watson told OfficialCharts.com: “It’s overwhelming to think this song is really resonating in another country. It’s a really good feeling, I’m really proud of myself.

“Dance Monkey is a special song for me and my friends – I wrote it for them. It’s always going to be a song that reminds me of busking, playing in streets and making people happy.”

Dua Lipa is at number two this week with Don’t Start Now, DJ Regard’s reworking of Jay Sean’s hit Ride It is at number three, and Sheeran’s South Of The Border with Camila Cabello and Cardi B is at number four.

British rapper J Hus is a new entry at number five with new single Must Be.