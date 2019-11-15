Record label hunting for people who share Bing Crosby’s name

A record label is on the hunt for people called Bing Crosby living in the UK in the run-up to Christmas.

Decca Records is launching a nationwide search for people who were born with the same name as the late American music star and White Christmas crooner, in an attempt to bring them together for a “once in a lifetime festive celebration”.

The label said that, according to records, there are three people who were born Bing Crosby in the UK, one of whom is registered as living in Kent.

In a bid to find the Kent-based Bing Crosby, Decca has run an advert in this week’s Kent Messenger that reads: “Calling all Bing Crosbys… If your birth name is Bing Crosby, we want to hear from you!”

The advert running in the Kent Messenger to find people called Bing Crosby living in the UK (Decca Records/PA)

The label has specified that a birth certificate is required as evidence of the name.

If all three Bing Crosbys – or more – are found, they will be invited to a “five-star Christmas lunch” at one of the entertainer’s favourite London restaurants and will be presented with a special commemorative disc to mark the occasion.

They will also be joined by a special guest at the lunch.

Tom Lewis, vice president of Decca Records, said: “There is Christmas magic in Bing Crosby’s voice – he will always be THE voice of Christmas. When he sings, he brings us all closer together, and these new recordings have him sounding better than ever.

Bing At Christmas (Decca Records)

“When we discovered there were possibly three people called Bing Crosby living in the UK, it caused complete pandemonium in the office and we knew we had to do what we could to bring them together.”

The hunt comes ahead of the release of a new album, Bing At Christmas, on which Crosby’s original vocals are set to newly-recorded orchestral arrangements by The London Symphony Orchestra.

The record includes a new version of White Christmas, Crosby’s most famous hit.