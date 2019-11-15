Michelle Visage: Giovanni and I will leave our mark

Michelle Visage has promised that the Strictly routine she and Giovanni Pernice will perform during Saturday night’s Blackpool spectacular will be memorable.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and the Italian professional were saved by the judges in the dance-off against TV presenter Mike Bushell and partner Katya Jones last weekend.

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice will perform to Madonna’s song Vogue (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

This weekend they will perform a couple’s choice street/commercial routine to Madonna’s hit 1990 song Vogue.

Visage, 51, said: “It’s never been done this way on Strictly before so we will leave our mark this year – for better or for worse – we’re going to kill it!”.

Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of taking to the dancefloor at the prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom this weekend, she also told of her excitement at making it through to this stage of the BBC One dancing competition.

She said: “It’s a dream for me. I’ve never, ever been (to Blackpool), so I’m really excited to be here. It reminds me of Atlantic City so I feel like I’m at home and I love it, it’s exciting.”

The American singer and TV star added that the couple are not focusing on the pressure that comes with performing.

“I feel like you can’t worry about pressure,” she said. “I feel like you have to focus on the dance and what we want to produce and perform for everybody and with that will come the outcome.

“If you buckle under pressure then it’s all going to go wrong.

“So we are grateful for when people voted us through so many times and we’re also grateful to the judges who put us through in the dance-off last week”.

Pernice said: “If you get to here then you want to show people why you still deserve this place … so I don’t think there’s pressure, I think it’s excitement.”