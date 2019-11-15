Kelvin Fletcher: I would absolutely love my daughter to become a dancer

Kelvin Fletcher has said he would be a proud father if his daughter chose to be a dancer.

The soap star has wowed judges on Strictly Come Dancing, becoming one of the competition favourites with Oti Mabuse.

Fletcher said he would be proud if his daughter Marnie, now three, chose to pursue the same career as his Strictly partner.

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse arrive at Blackpool Tower Ballroom (Dave Nelson/PA)

The Emmerdale actor also wishes he had found his dancing feet sooner.

He was speaking at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, where his young daughter visited for a sneak peak of “what Daddy can do” during rehearsal for the famous show.

Fletcher said backstage: “I’ve got a three-year-old daughter. To picture her being a dancer, I’d absolutely love that.

“I’m in absolute awe of what they do. Just seeing them work, they’re incredible. They’re athletes: their mental resilience, physical strength, their grace, their presence.”

Advertising

He added: “I think it’s an amazing art form and a great way to express yourself.”

Fletcher has taken the competition by storm and has been consistently one of the favourites to win this year, despite arriving late to replace the injured Jamie Laing.

He said: “Maybe in another life I would have liked to have been a dancer.

“But I was a cheeky chappy who wanted to be an actor.”

Advertising

Fletcher said the pressure-cooker of Strictly needs an element of release, and he celebrates each week after congratulating Mabuse on helping him steer through another routine.

He said: “There’s got to be an enjoyment factor. It’s such a pressurised week.

“I have a couple of beers, you know, three or four – Oti’s got to keep a watchful eye on me.”

Mabuse said she sees little of her sister, Motsi, who is a judge on the show, so there is no chance to apply any family pressure on her.

Seven couples remain in Strictly, which returns to BBC One on Saturday at 7.05pm.