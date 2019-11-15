First look at Michael Sheen playing Chris Tarrant unveiled

A first look at Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant in the upcoming ITV drama Quiz has been revealed.

Sheen will play quiz show host Tarrant in the show based on the infamous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal.

The photograph shows Sheen in character arriving to give evidence at Southwark Crown Court in the 2003 trial of former army major Charles Ingram, who won £1 million on the quiz.

Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant in upcoming ITV series Quiz (Matt Frost/ITV)

Dubbed the ‘coughing major’, Ingram was found guilty along with his wife Diana and their accomplice Tecwen Whittock of cheating their way to the top prize on the show in 2001.

Ingram, who will be played by Matthew Macfadyen, was accused of listening out for coughs from college lecturer Whittock, who was sitting in the studio audience, to signal to him which answers were correct.

Whittock will be played by Michael Jibson and Ingram’s wife Diana will be played by Fleabag actress Sian Clifford.

The trio maintained their innocence in the high-profile trial, but were convicted and the Ingrams sentenced to 18-months’ jail suspended for two years.

Advertising

The 2003 PA picture of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant arriving at Southwark Crown Court (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

ITV’s Quiz will be a three-part series directed by Stephen Frears, whose other TV credits include The Queen and A Very English Scandal.

Other names listed for the drama’s cast include Aisling Bea and Helen McCrory.

The script has been written by James Graham, whose play of the same name ran on the West End.

The original picture of Tarrant was shot in 2003 by award-winning PA news agency photographer Stefan Rousseau.

Quiz is due to air on ITV in 2020.