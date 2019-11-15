CBeebies films Bedtime Story with a difference

A CBeebies Bedtime Story is to be sung – instead of read – for the first time after TV bosses booked soul star Gregory Porter for the slot.

The US jazz singer follows in the footsteps of fellow big names like Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton, David Hasselhoff and Tom Hardy in appearing on the pre-school channel.

But instead of reading a book, 48-year-old Porter will sing Moon River, the classic ballad from the 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

Sir Elton John previously read a CBeebies Bedtime Story (Pete Dadds/BBC)

He will be accompanied by Chip Crawford on the piano, while illustrations from the Moon River picture book by Tim Hopgood will appear on screen.

Porter said: “It was an honour to perform a lullaby for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

“Moon River is one of my all-time favourites, so to be able to sing it, to inspire dreaming is pretty cool.”

The broadcast is part of BBC Teach’s Bring The Noise campaign, to help children to discover the joys of music-making.

Gregory Porter’s slot will air on the pre-school channel on Friday November 22. CBeebies Bedtime Stories airs daily at 6.50pm.