BBC Children In Need to help flood victims as total donations so far revealed

BBC Children In Need has so far raised £2,301,252 for charitable causes.

Co-hosts Tess Daly and Ade Adepitan announced the news during Friday night’s TV special.

Daly also revealed that some of the money raised will go towards those affected by the flooding across the country.

She said: “We also want to take a moment to send our love to the families who have been affected by the recent flood across part of England.

“Communities have really come together and we want to help so Children In Need is planning on making additional funding available to support families who have been affected through its emergency essentials programme.”

The star-studded fundraiser saw famous faces including Nadiya Hussain and Rupert Grint appeal for donations.

In a pre-recorded video, a group of young players from the England Amputee Football Association met with England football stars Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford.

Among the boys was James, who said: “I love football. That pitch is where I belong.”

England manager Gareth Southgate introduced James, who takes part in the project funded by BBC Children In Need, as one of the UK’s “most promising amputee footballers”.

He said: “Football is my life, I love it now I am a manager, I loved it when when I was a player and I loved it when I was a kid kicking a ball around the park.

“The young man I am about to introduce to you share all of that passion.”

Children’s television programme Crackerjack also returned to TV some 35 years after the show was cancelled.

Presenting duo Sam and Mark hosted a quiz show-style game which saw one child throw a cream pie in his father’s face.

Crackerjack originally ran from 1955 until 1984 and was hosted by Eamonn Andrews, Leslie Crowther, Michael Aspel, Ed Stewart and Stu Francis.

The quiz show is returning to the BBC and CBS.

BBC Children In Need continues on BBC One.