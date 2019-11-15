Acclaimed musical Follies to be adapted for the big screen

Stephen Sondheim’s acclaimed musical Follies is to be adapted for the big screen, it has been announced.

BBC Films and Heyday Films have secured the movie rights to Sondheim and James Goldman’s beloved musical.

It will be adapted by Dominic Cooke, who directed the award-winning revival of Follies at London’s National Theatre in 2017.

Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical Follies is to be turned into a film (Yui Mok/PA)

Based on the book by Goldman and with music and lyrics by Sondheim, Follies features classic songs including Broadway Baby, I’m Still Here and Losing My Mind.

It first appeared on Broadway in 1971, going on to be nominated for 11 Tony Awards and winning seven.

Sondheim said: “Over the years, there have been many attempts to bring Follies to the screen, but not until Dominic Cooke’s brilliant production at the National Theatre of Great Britain did it seem like it could be a real movie.

“I’m more than delighted, I’m thrilled, that it’s finally going to happen.”

Cooke added: “I’ve always loved Stephen Sondheim’s work and directing Follies at the National Theatre was a dream come true.

“Every note, every word of every song from Losing My Mind through Broadway Baby to I’m Still Here charts exactly where the character is emotionally and psychologically. Such material is gift for any director.”