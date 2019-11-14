The Rock announces release date for his upcoming superhero film

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced the release date for his upcoming superhero film Black Adam.

The Hollywood star said the DC Comics film, a spin-off from the Shazam! movie, will arrive in December 2021.

Johnson shared the news with a post on Instagram, explaining how he had wanted to be a superhero growing up, specifically Superman.

However, the former professional wrestler said he was always attracted to more rebellious characters – perfect for the anti-hero Black Adam.

“Black Adam is blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line,” Johnson said.

“He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way.

“Truth and justice – the Black Adam way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together.”

Black Adam was originally set to appear in 2019 superhero Shazam! which starred Zachary Levi as the titular superhero.

However, producers reportedly decided to give each character their own film before bringing them together.

Jaume Collet-Serra is set to direct Black Adam, which has a US release date of December 22 2021.