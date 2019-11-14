Netflix to amend Nazi documentary following complaints from Poland

Netflix is to amend a documentary series about an alleged Nazi concentration camp guard amid complaints from Poland.

The country’s prime minister wrote to the streaming giant about The Devil Next Door, a series which tells the story of a Ukrainian-American car worker who was accused of war crimes.

Mateusz Morawiecki insisted Netflix change maps featured in the programme which located death camps inside modern-day Poland’s borders.

.@Netflix, stay true to historical facts! During the time which the “The Devil Next Door” series describes, Poland’s territory was occupied, and it was Nazi Germany who was responsible for the camps. The map shown in the series does not reflect the actual borders at that time. pic.twitter.com/W5i8C9THo3 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs ?? (@PolandMFA) November 10, 2019

He said they misrepresented Poland as being responsible for the camps when it was occupied by Germany during the Second World War.

Netflix has now said it will add text to the maps making clear it was the Nazis who built and operated the camps.

In a statement, Netflix said: “We are hugely proud of The Devil Next Door and stand by its filmmakers, their research and their work.

“In order to provide more information to our members about the important issues raised in this documentary and to avoid any misunderstanding, in the coming days we will be adding text to some of the maps featured in the series.

“This will make it clearer that the extermination and concentration camps in Poland were built and operated by the German Nazi regime who invaded the country and occupied it from 1939-1945.”

The Devil Next Door tells the story of John Demjanjuk, who was accused of being an infamous Nazi concentration camp guard called “Ivan the Terrible”.

He died in Germany in 2012 while appealing against his conviction for war crimes.

Nazi Germany sparked the Second World War by invading Poland in 1939. Throughout the war it killed millions of people, many of them Jews, in concentration camps.

In his letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Mr Morawiecki said it was important to “honour the memory and preserve the truth about World War II and the Holocaust”.

He said “certain works” on Netflix were “hugely inaccurate” and “rewriting history”.