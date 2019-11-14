I’m A Celebrity hardships inspired Harry Redknapp to join charity campaign

Harry Redknapp has revealed how he was inspired by his jungle hardships to call for access to clean water.

The football manager and winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has joined a Water Aid campaign for basic amenities.

Recalling his privations in Australia, Redknapp called for toilets and clean drinking water to be available to all.

Vicky Pattison has joined the campaign (Ian West/PA)

Fellow former winner Vicky Pattison has also joined the campaign.

Redknapp said: “Life in the jungle was certainly no walk in the park. I missed my wife Sandra and craved a decent jam roly-poly when all I could get was food like crocodile’s tail, and even then, I had to earn that pleasure.

“But my jungle hell was over in three weeks, and then I was able to return to my family and home comforts.

“Millions of people around the world are still waiting for basics such as clean water and decent toilets – things we take for granted.

Advertising

“I’m supporting Water Aid as I believe no one should have their access denied to these necessities.”

Did you know that 1 in 10 people don’t have clean water close to home? Being denied this human right stops people having an equal chance to be healthy, educated and financially secure. That's why I’m supporting @WaterAidUK’s #AccessDenied appeal. https://t.co/eoqbEdexp3 pic.twitter.com/kdfcZ7rAML — Brian Blessed OBE (@brianblessed) November 7, 2019

Also joining the campaign are I’m A Celebrity veterans Joe Pasquale, Shappi Khorsandi and Nell McAndrew, along with former Queen of the Jungle, Pattison.

She said: “In the jungle I really missed my mum. Whatever I’m going through, wherever I am, she’s usually just a phone call away.

“She’s my biggest cheerleader and has given me the best opportunities in life. Having been in the jungle twice, I found there was a lot of time to think about what is important in life, and to really appreciate what we have.”

Water Aid has launched the Access Denied campaign, highlighting the need for clean water and sanitation across the world.