Idris Elba responds to Chrissy Teigen’s throwback challenge

Chrissy Teigen has jokingly apologised to husband John Legend after Idris Elba replied to her throwback challenge.

Legend was named sexiest man alive by People magazine, succeeding Elba, who won the crown last year.

Grammy-winning singer Legend admitted to being “perplexed” at being named the winner, and shared a picture of himself from 1995 in which he is wearing oversized glasses.

yeah but let's see an @idriselba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot) https://t.co/7DtT72InGk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

He compared it to a smouldering picture of the modern-day Elba.

Teigen – who has changed her Twitter bio to “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive” – replied by tweeting: “Yeah but let’s see an @IdrisElba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot).”

Luther star Elba, picked by many to be the next James Bond, has now responded with a picture of himself from “1995-ish”.

After seeing the snap, Teigen responded by apologising to Legend.

“Sorry @JohnLegend, I tried!!!,” she said.

Legend and Teigen are one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples. They met in 2006 while filming the music video for his song Stereo and tied the knot at a ceremony in Lake Como in 2013.

They have two children together – daughter Luna, three, and one-year-old son Miles.

Legend, who wrote the hit song All Of Me about Teigen, told People she is the love of his life.

He said: “She’s the one. It’s clear! We have great chemistry. She makes me laugh all the time. She’s a wonderful mother. She’s my best friend.”

He added: “She inspires some good love songs.”