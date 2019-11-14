Heston Blumenthal to judge Channel 4 show featuring edible set

Heston Blumenthal will judge a new cooking competition featuring the “world’s first edible set”.

The six-part series will air on Channel 4 and Netflix and is inspired by “food porn” – the trend for putting snaps of envy-inducing meals on social media, TV bosses say.

Comedian Jayde Adams will present the series, in which cooks are asked to “work magic” with commonplace ingredients.

An “enchanted garden” on set will contain carrots, edible blossom, chocolate soil and a drinkable babbling brook.

Carla Hall, Heston Blumenthal, Jayde Adams and Niklas Ekstedt (Jack Barnes/PA)

US chef Carla Hall and Swedish restaurateur Niklas Ekstedt will also be judges in the competition, called Crazy Delicious.

Blumenthal, known for his outlandish culinary creations, said: “In Crazy Delicious we’re asking for dishes that not only taste great but are also visually spectacular, emotionally powerful and nostalgic, so it’s incredibly tough!

“The cooks in Crazy Delicious were certainly fearless. I’ve spent my career trying to perfect these kinds of dishes and I know from experience that creativity and perfection do not always sit comfortably together. I was amazed at how ambitious some of the cooks were.”

Adams said: “This show is like nothing you’ve seen before.”

Crazy Delicious will air on Channel 4, and will be available on Netflix worldwide – excluding the UK – in early 2020.