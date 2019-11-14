Curtain up! Magic unveils new radio station

Magic Radio is launching a station dedicated to the music of Broadway, the West End and the silver screen.

Magic At The Musicals will celebrate well-loved shows and films such as Singin’ In The Rain and Les Miserables as well as more contemporary works including Wicked and Dreamgirls.

The station will feature a line-up of presenters including West End veteran Ruthie Henshall and Olivier Award-winning actor Jonathan Bailey.

Jonathan Bailey is among the presenters lined up for the station (Magic Radio/Bauer/PA)

Hollywood star Luke Evans, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will also head up special shows.

Bauer Media is launching the station to monopolise on the success of films such as The Greatest Showman and La La Land, and the transfer of Cats and Moulin Rouge to the big screen.

Presenter Ruthie Henshall, who has appeared in numerous West End and Broadway musicals, said: “The station’s name is derived from our hugely successful Magic At The Musicals show which is in its fifth year at the Royal Albert Hall.

“From a vibrant theatre and cinema scene there’s never been a better time to bring this much-loved genre to the masses.

“We’ll be proudly broadcasting songs from the shows directly into households across the country. Singing out loud optional!”

Luke Evans (Ian West/PA)

Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and presenter, said: “This is a fantastic boost for the industry at a time when theatregoing is at an all-time high.

“Magic is already our partner on the Olivier Awards, West End Live and other theatre and production projects, so this feels like a perfect platform to promote theatre, and musicals in particular.”

The station will also broadcast the Olivier Awards live in full, as well as other musical events.

It will feature a clutch of new shows, ranging from Curtain Up, a daily weekday hour where West End performers will choose their favourite show tunes, to Matinee, which will look back at the so-called Golden Oldie musicals every weekday.

Magic at the Musicals launches on November 21 on DAB plus radio in London, the east and the south-east of England, as well as online.