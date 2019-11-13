Viewers praise DIY SOS for raising awareness of youth homelessness

Viewers have praised DIY SOS for shining a spotlight on youth homelessness.

Wednesday night’s Children In Need special saw the team transform a church hall into accommodation and a support centre for Nightsafe, a Lancashire-based charity which provides support for young people aged 16-24 who are homeless or vulnerably housed.

Fans of the BBC programme, which is hosted by Nick Knowles, congratulated the show for highlighting “such an important cause”.

One person posted on Twitter: “@DIYSOS as someone who works in youth homeless, thank you for featuring it.

“It is often hidden and not talked about.

“Thank you for the compassion with which you discussed the issued, these young people have been let down time and again and these services are very valued.”

@DIYSOS as someone who works in youth homeless, thank you for featuring it. It is often hidden and not talked about. Thank you for the compassion with which you discussed the issued, these young people have been let down time and again and these services are very valued. — Nicola Rae (@nicnak475) November 13, 2019

Another fan said: “Heartwarming, thank you DIY SOS for shedding light on youth homelessness, thank you for giving them something simply stunning to support them in their future & thank you Nightsafe for ALL your hard work you’re absolutely amazing and deserve this!”

Advertising

Heartwarming, thank you DIY SOS for shedding light on youth homelessness, thank you for giving them something simply stunning to support them in their future & thank you Nightsafe for ALL your hard work you’re absolutely amazing and deserve this! https://t.co/ILz1FqnhTn — kate (@KateAJS) November 13, 2019

“Wow, what a fantastic achievement by everyone involved @DIYSOS!” praised another viewer.

“Such an important cause and a real sense of community to help our young homeless people.”

Wow, what a fantastic achievement by everyone involved @DIYSOS! Such an important cause and a real sense of community to help our young homeless people @BBCCiN ❤ @nightsafe https://t.co/2ueMpmaPEF — Cummins Mellor (@cumminsmellor) November 13, 2019

Advertising

One viewer tweeted: “110,000 homeless young people across our country.

“Absolutely horrific and this episode of @DIYSOS has shown just how much help is needed.”

110,000 homeless young people across our country. Absolutely horrific and this episode of @DIYSOS has shown just how much help is needed — lis (@_lissyjones) November 13, 2019

Later this year the programme, now in its 20th year, will be honoured with a Bafta Special Award.