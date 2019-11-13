Rylan Clark-Neal raises £928,000 singing non-stop karaoke for Children In Need

Rylan Clark-Neal has raised more than £928,000 for BBC Children In Need by singing non-stop karaoke for 24 hours.

The presenter, 31, took on a total of 236 songs during his so-called Great Ka-RY-oke Challenge, assisted by celebrities including Nicole Scherzinger, Craig David and Rick Astley.

When the challenge ended at around 9.15am on Wednesday, Clark-Neal had raised £845,239 for BBC Children In Need but the donations continued to roll in.

Claudia Winkleman, who was among the guests, with Pudsey bear (Sarah Louise Bennett/BBC/PA)

He was joined by M People star Heather Small for his final song, Tina Turner’s The Best.

Clark-Neal received help from vocal coaches, who fed him spoonfuls of honey and donuts styled after BBC Children In Need’s Pudsey bear.

The Strictly: It Takes Two presenter’s marathon was broadcast live on BBC Radio 2.

As he came to the end of his challenge, Clark-Neal told presenter Zoe Ball: “I am in such a state this morning. It doesn’t feel real. None of it feels real.”

Advertising

Rylan Clark-Neal and Dermot O’Leary (Sarah Jeynes/BBC/PA)

Other guests included Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker, as well as the show’s co-host Claudia Winkleman.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine also dropped in, and the pair sang Always On My Mind.

Clark-Neal also duetted with Dermot O’Leary on You Don’t Bring Me Flowers and rapped with Trevor Nelson and DJ Spoony on Rapper’s Delight.

Advertising

Ball closed the challenge by playing him the bells of St Margaret’s Church in his hometown of Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, which were ringing in his honour.

I’m not really with it, but can’t thank you enough for all your donations for @BBCCiN #KaRYoke on @BBCRadio2 . Nearly 900K now I can’t believe it. Thank you xx — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) November 13, 2019

He said on Instagram after: “I’m not really with it, but can’t thank you enough for all your donations for @BBCCiN #KaRYoke on @BBCRadio2.

“Nearly 900K now I can’t believe it. Thank you xx.”

His charity success comes after Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Winkleman danced for over 24 hours on Radio 2 earlier this year, raising over £1 million in aid of Comic Relief.