Prince of Wales actor Josh O’Connor gives his views on the monarchy

Actor Josh O’Connor has said he remains a Republican despite playing the Prince of Wales in hit TV show The Crown.

The incoming star of The Crown inhabits the role of Charles in the third series of the Netflix show.

O’Connor believes that the prince is shown in a good light despite the series delving into his romantic life.

Erin Doherty, Marion Bailey, Tobias Menzies, Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Josh O’Connor arriving for The Crown season three premiere (Ian West/PA)

The actor also believes that the royal is “well-rehearsed” in his duties and would make a good king when the day comes.

O’Connor does, however, remain unconvinced by the monarchy itself.

“I’m still a republican,” the star said at the London premiere of The Crown’s third series.

“But, I think, I’m a big fan of them as personalities.”

O’Connor believes, despite his monarchic misgivings, that Charles will wear the crown well.

He said: “I think he will be very well-rehearsed, it’s been a long time of rehearsal.

“He’s had an incredible mother whose done an incredible job. I think he’d be a great king.”

The actor was joined on the red carpet by screen royalty Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies.

O’Connor believes the series, while a dramatisation, paints the royals in a good light.

He said of its impact on Charles’ reputation: “I think it will help. This show is full of empathy for all characters.

“I think it will shine a good light on Charles for sure.”

The Crown is available on Netflix.